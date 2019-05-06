On social media: Wearing a sheet but coming up roses

WEARING A SHEET BUT COMING UP ROSES: Was S.H.E. singer Hebe Tien wearing a bedsheet to a music festival in Taiwan last Saturday? A fan snapped photos of the 36-year-old performing at the Spring Scream music festival in Kaohsiung and uploaded them on Weibo, commenting cheekily that the "bedsheet" looked expensive and beautiful.

Tien seemed not to take offence as she reposted it yesterday and said she was surprised to find herself among the "popular searches" on Weibo. She added in her post: "If you look carefully at my bedsheet (sorry, haha, should be dress), I have an underlying motive in bringing two sleeves of 'happiness' to all of you. It's good if everyone is happy."

Tien is part of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E, which also comprises Selina Jen and Ella Chen, both 37.