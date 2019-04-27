On social media: Swift returns with Me!

SWIFT RETURNS WITH ME!: No one knew who leaked the secret, but almost 500 fans turned up on Thursday, tipped off that pop star Taylor Swift would be at the unveiling of a butterfly mural in Nashville. She did turn up and later posted: “I’ve never been more proud of your FBI-level detective skills.”

Fans wondered if the artwork, with Me! written in the centre, was yet another clue pointing to the release of her new album after 2017’s revenge-oriented Reputation. Swift, 29, had been hinting on social media about a coming announcement and posting photos of flowers, kittens and jewels, all in a pastel palette.

She finally told ABC television host Robin Roberts yesterday that her new single would be rolled out at midnight yesterday in the United States.

The title? Me!, of course.

“Me! is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift said. “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”