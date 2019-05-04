On social media: Presley-themed wedding

PRESLEY-THEMED WEDDING: Maybe Joe Jonas is an Elvis Presley fan. On Wednesday, which marked the 52nd anniversary of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's marriage to Priscilla, Jonas said "I do" to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, 23. They tied the knot in a surprise wedding in front of a Presley impersonator in Las Vegas. News of the ceremony emerged after deejay Diplo posted videos on Instagram. It took place just hours after Jonas, 29, part of the Jonas Brothers boy band, performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

Photos of the newlyweds wearing Presley glasses and posing on a pink Cadillac were later shared on social media. Turner told Harper's Bazaar magazine that they wanted to keep the event "as low-key as possible so it's more of an intimate thing". Their love-me-tender moment comes five months after Jonas' brother Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra in India.