On social media: Paris Jackson says suicide talk all lies

PARIS JACKSON SAYS SUICIDE TALK ALL LIES: The words on Paris Jackson's jacket went straight to the point: I'm Fine.

She was photographed wearing that item at her home last Saturday after rumours swirled that the daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson had attempted suicide.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that the 20-year-old model had been hospitalised. \

A source told People magazine that she had an accident that needed medical treatment.

Paris later tweeted that the suicide talk was all "lies".

She has been open about her struggles with mental health, reported Agence France-Presse. She tried to kill herself in 2013 and told Rolling Stone magazine she had attempted suicide "multiple times".

Last Saturday's rumours follow weeks of fallout over a documentary detailing sex-abuse claims against her father, who died in 2009 at age 50 of an overdose.

The model tweeted recently that it is not her role to defend her father's legacy, saying other family members are carrying the torch and she supports them.

"I'm just trying to get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That's me," she tweeted.

In a later tweet, she added: "My father handled his trials and tribulations with grace, peace and love. It's a more effective way of life. I suggest we all take that as an example."