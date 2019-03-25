On social media: Out of the Woods

OUT OF THE WOODS: Beauty maven Kylie Jenner dropped Jordyn Woods as her best pal when the latter reportedly had a one-night stand with Tristan Thompson, boyfriend of Jenner’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

But the model – who later clarified that she just shared a kiss with the basketball star – has not been banished from the spotlight, as many expected.

Last Friday, when Woods (below), 21, turned up at a restaurant in Los Angeles, her outing was documented by at least 32 photographers, according to gossip portal TMZ.

She did not answer questions but did not make life difficult for the paparazzi, flashing her pearlies happily for the cameras.

Netizens have attributed her new composure – she teared up talking about that alleged cheating incident with Jada Pinkett Smith recently on Red Table Talk – to the fact that she no longer needs the security blanket in her close friendship with Jenner.

Woods has been picked to appear in YouTube star and singer Justin Roberts’ upcoming video for Way Too Much.



PHOTO: JORDYN WOODS/INSTAGRAM



Her eyelash line – Eylure X – has also taken off, with a boost coming from her chat with Pinkett Smith when she cried but her lashes sturdily kept their position. And Woods will be in London this week to promote the lashes, further dispelling any talk of a permanent exile over the Thompson episode.