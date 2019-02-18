On social media: Love blooms for Katy Perry

LOVE BLOOMS FOR KATY PERRY:

There is a new reason for Katy Perry to sing with joy. The pop star is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, whom she started dating in early 2016, according to DPA.

The Firework singer and The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) star each shared a selfie on their Instagram accounts showing her wearing a flower-shaped ring.

“Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned the photo, while Perry wrote “full bloom”.

Perry’s mother shared photos from the event on her Facebook page, writing in a since-deleted post, “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day”, said People.

Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34, were first romantically linked in January 2016. They broke up the following year, before rumours emerged early last year that they had rekindled their romance.