On social media: Janet Jackson in Hall of Fame

JANET JACKSON IN HALL OF FAME: As the youngest in the family, Janet Jackson was determined to "make it on my own". "I wanted to stand on my own two feet. But never in a million years did I expect to follow in (my famous brothers') footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it in," she said at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

While the 52-year-old spoke at length last Friday about her family, she did not mention Leaving Neverland, a documentary featuring two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

But she gave a shoutout to her two-year-old son Eissa. "He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies. I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love."

She did not perform her hit songs at the event, sparking talk on social media that this was her way to hit back at HBO, which broadcast the documentary. HBO will broadcast the ceremony on April 27.

The other inductees were Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Cure, Roxy Music and Zombies.