On social media: Chow Yun Fat out on a hike after sustaining injury during filming

INJURED ACTOR OUT ON A HIKE: Veteran Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat was praised recently for his professionalism, after he continued filming a movie despite being injured. He received five stitches for the wound on his forehead which he sustained during the filming.

While many fans were concerned about his injury, he was spotted hiking at Hong Kong's highest peak Tai Mo Shan last Saturday. He looked in high spirits in a photograph with "Sister Lin", owner of Tai Mo Shan Kiosk. The photo was uploaded on the food kiosk's Facebook page last Saturday. It was accompanied by the caption: "Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat) said he is fine and has continued filming, as he urged everyone not to be worried."