On social media: INITIAL D Reunion

INITIAL D REUNION: Will there be a sequel to the 2005 movie Initial D, which starred Jay Chou, Edison Chen and Shawn Yue? Hong Kong actor Yue (left) uploaded a photo of himself with (from far left) pop star Chou and actor Will Liu on Weibo on Thursday, with the caption "Initial D gathering". The movie was based on the Japanese street racing manga series Initial D, with Chou playing the lead Takumi Fujiwara, Yue playing Takeshi Nakazato and Liu playing Seiji Iwaki. The three actors remained good friends after the shoot. Many netizens who left comments to the post asked where Chen was, as he is reportedly not on good terms with Yue. Some expressed hopes of a sequel to the movie.