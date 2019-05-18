On social media: Gigi Leung turns up for Fei Yu-Ching’s concert

GIGI LEUNG TURNS UP FOR FEI YU-CHING’S CONCERT: When Hong Kong singer Gigi Leung (above, left) went to Taiwan in 1997 to promote her first Mandarin album Short Hair, she attended several variety shows non-stop, including two appearances on The Fantastic Brothers.

The popular variety show was then hosted by Chang Fei and his younger brother, crooner Fei Yu-ching (above, centre). Leung disclosed on social media on Thursday that she appreciated the help given by Chang and Fei on the show, as her Mandarin was not very good at that time. It was also then that she experienced firsthand Fei’s soothing melodies.

Fast forward 22 years, and Fei, 63, is currently on a concert tour as he will be retiring from show business later this year. Leung, 43, said that her Spanish husband, Mr Sergio Crespo Gutes (above, right), also fell in love with Fei’s songs after he caught the music video of Thousand Miles Away – Fei’s hit ballad.

In a show of support for Fei, Leung and Mr Crespo went to Taiwan earlier this week to attend Fei’s concert. Leung added in the postscript of her social media post that Mr Crespo kept listening to Thousand Miles Away and late pop singer Teresa Teng’s songs after the concert.

Fei, who was in Singapore in March for his farewell concerts, will be returning in October for an encore show.