On social media: Elroy Cheo dating Mandopop artist

ELROY CHEO DATING MANDOPOP ARTIST: In 2016, Singapore scion Elroy Cheo asked Yumi Bai, one-half of home-grown Mandopop duo By2, to delete a photo of them together to avoid any talk that they were a couple.

Earlier this month, another photo of the businessman - this time with Jia, 29, a Chinese member of now-defunct South Korean girl group Miss A - popped up on her Instagram.

This time, Mr Cheo, whose sister Arissa Cheo was married to Taiwanese actor Vanness Wu, was only too happy to share other pictures of him with Jia on his Instagram too.

And to make things even clearer, Jia's agency said: "It is true that the two are currently dating." Netizens have praised Jia, who is now marketed as a solo Mandopop artist in China, for landing a good catch in the love game.

Mr Cheo's father is in the edible oil-refining business. Mr Cheo once dated Taiwanese singer-actress Elva Hsiao and reports said he doted on her, buying expensive gifts and also taking her to sample local delights in a hawker centre in Singapore.

Arissa was married to Wu for five years before they divorced last year.