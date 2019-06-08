On social media: Duet for a special day

DUET FOR A SPECIAL DAY: It was his wedding, but superstar Chinese pianist Lang Lang (top left) could not avoid playing the instrument to entertain the crowd.

He joined celebrity guest Jay Chou at the piano when the latter performed his song, Blue And White Porcelain, at the wedding held in the Palace of Versailles in Paris on June 2.

Lang, 36, also tickled the ivories with his 24-year-old German-Korean pianist wife Gina Alice Redlinger.

But while the newly married couple naturally hogged the limelight, many eyes were also on Chou, 40, and his wife Hannah Quinlivan, 25.

A photo of them in front of a window watching the fireworks was especially well-liked by netizens, reported the China Post.

One person posted: "The beauty of fireworks is instantaneous, but love is eternal."

Others wondered if Lang and Chou would now pop up to play in each other's concerts.