On social media: Bitten by goat yoga

BITTEN BY GOAT YOGA: Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner (above), who recently tried the new goat yoga fad, said: "I've never felt that excited about anything in my life. I've been proposed to and that wasn't even the best day of my life. This was."

In goat yoga, baby goats wander among the human participants, occasionally placed on their backs while they hold a pose. "The excitement I felt throughout my body when I saw the goats walk in was just complete and pure ecstasy," said Turner, 23, in a video released by British Vogue on Thursday. "I didn't do any yoga. I definitely felt myself distracted. I did nothing but pet goats."

Singer Joe Jonas, 29, who caused a stir with a music comeback with brothers Nick and Kevin, confirmed recently on The Late Late Show With James Corden that he and Turner would get married this summer.