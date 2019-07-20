On social media: Ady An now a mum

ADY AN NOW A MUM: She has played ancient Chinese beauty Xi Shi, Mongolian princess Zhao Min and Song dynasty courtesan Li Shishi in her acting career.

Ady An's latest role, though, is a mother, as the Taiwanese actress announced on Weibo on Thursday that she has given birth to a baby boy.

She married Macau businessman Levo Chan, whose nickname is "65", two years ago, thus she nicknamed their baby "66".

She wrote: "I have met you in person at last after waiting for a long time. I can't help but say, 'You are more handsome than the one in the photo (4D ultrasound scan).'"

In the post, she thanked her husband for being with her throughout the birth process at the delivery suite and taking care of her and the baby personally despite the lack of sleep.

She added: "I will always remember the moment when you knelt down, proposed to me and exchanged wedding rings. I tell myself I must give you a complete home."

She posted a photo of her baby's feet with both their wedding rings. She continued in the post: "The arrival of 66 adds warmth to this home, so let the three of us hold hands together and move towards happiness in future."

An, 38, and Mr Chan, in his early 40s, registered their marriage in March 2017, after dating secretly for more than two years. They held a seaside wedding ceremony in Hawaii and a wedding dinner in Taipei in June the same year.

He is the chief executive officer of Tak Chun Group, which owns and operates gaming clubs in hotels.