BIRTHDAY TREAT: Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung and her husband, Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai, have further dispelled rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.

Chung, 38, married Dr Lai officially last December after they held a wedding ceremony in May last year.

Media reports in China claimed last week that the couple are renting houses and living apart.

Last weekend, Chung posted a photo of the couple celebrating Dr Lai's birthday with a cake with the words, "Superman, Michael. Happy birthday".

The photo was captioned, "Your 30th birthday is here at last. Happy birthday, hubby."

She then posted another photo of their wedding ceremony, with the caption, "It's almost a year.

Time flies when one is happy. Hope we can grow old together."

Dr Lai posted more photos on social media on Tuesday, with the caption, "A happy week. Thanks to my wife for the surprise. I love you."

One of the photos showed a toy car made from 2,704 building blocks, with media reports saying Chung spent one week assembling the toy car. Dr Lai also posted photos of him celebrating his birthday with Chung, who is one-half of the Cantopop duo, Twins, with Charlene Choi.