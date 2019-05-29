SINGAPORE BUS RIDE FOR K-POP IDOL: Super Junior singer Eunhyuk (right) is not bothered by Singapore's hot weather.

In town for the HallyuPopFest over the weekend, the 33-year-old stayed back for another day to hit the streets to find out why Singapore is rated highly as a hot destination, with a nod from the recent Crazy Rich Asians movie.

On Instagram, he posted photos of the godowns in Clarke Quay, the Singapore River, Padang and St Andrew's Cathedral.

He also took MRT and bus rides on Monday. In a photo of him - with face mask and hat - alone on the upper deck of a bus, he captioned: "Love you la", showing that he had picked up a Singlish term.

Eunhyuk seems to be a fan of buses, posting pictures of a bus stop and the view from the upper deck too. He also put up a photo of a hot Singapore favourite - chilli and black pepper crabs - which the group enjoyed during their stay.