HELLO, WE CAN'T HEAR YOU: The sound quality at the Spice Girls' reunion tour was so bad that some of the 70,000 people, who turned up for the girl group's first gig in seven years in Dublin last Friday, staged a walkout.

Netizens complained that those who were seated high above the stage could not hear the lyrics. "There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on," one fan, Ms Sabrina Egerton, wrote.

Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm are on a 13-concert tour of Britain without Victoria Beckham, who chose not to take part.

Brown promised to Spice Up Your Life (their 1997 hit) at the next gig, posting after the show that "we will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better".