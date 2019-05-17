RED-CARPET BOO-BOO: If your name is not Fan Bingbing or Gong Li, move on quickly.

But maybe Chinese actress Shi Yanfei (above), who stars as a palace maid in hit drama Story Of Yanxi Palace, did not get the memo.

On Tuesday, she lingered too long on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival. Maybe Shi did not understand what the paparazzi's intentions were, mistaking their loud, impatient calls to vacate her spot on the red carpet for requests for more spectacular poses.

Even when an usher intervened to indicate to her that her moment in the spotlight was over, Shi was still reluctant to move along.

Her actions did not go down well in China, where netizens slammed her as bringing embarrassment to the country.

According to portal ETtoday, Shi, 32, quickly posted on Weibo to ask for understanding.

"I believe every actor/actress who has the opportunity to walk the Cannes red carpet will be extremely nervous and excited. I am not immune to this," she wrote.

Recalling her experience at Cannes, she noted: "They kept yelling for more photos. When a staff member came up to me, I could not hear a single word she said. Until now, I am not even sure if I was being ushered off or not."

Shi confessed that she was horrified over the reaction to her Cannes' appearance, after initially feeling happy over what her team told her. They said her name was a trending topic and her immediate thought was that people were celebrating her presence in Cannes.