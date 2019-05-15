LAVISH PROPOSAL: Where does one get 99,999 roses? That was the number used to decorate three floors of a Shanghai mall on Monday, when Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho's son Mario proposed to his girlfriend, Chinese supermodel Ming Xi.

According to portal on.cc, Mario Ho, 24, went down on one knee and said when he is with Ming, 30, "I feel very safe and don't have to worry that you'll hurt or lie to me". "Do you remember that in Macau, you asked if we would be together? Today, the question has changed to: ‘Little Ming, do you think we'll always be together?'"

When she said yes, the crowd of more than 1,000 witnesses erupted in loud applause.

The supermodel, who is said to be pregnant, and Ho have dated for two years.

Ho, who later posted a photo of the event, wrote: "Girl of my dreams is now going (to be) my wife, how fairy-tale can life get for me?"

But the work involved was not a bed of roses for the mall's staff.

Ho revealed on Weibo that "the preparations lasted until 5am. Luckily, I took (Ming's) mobile phone or else this over-month-long surprise would've been spoilt by you guys".

Ho, who used to date Yumi, one-half of home-grown Mandopop duo By2, once posted that he worked very hard to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in three years instead of four, to chase his dream of starting his own business in Shanghai.

Ming walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway from 2013 to last year.