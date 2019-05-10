BACK TO THE SMALL SCREEN: George Clooney ( left) took his wife Amal on a movie date on Tuesday. They did not catch the latest superhero flick but the premiere of his Hulu mini-series Catch-22, based on the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller. Clooney, 58, also directed two of the six episodes of the series set during World War II. It is about a member of an American bomber squadron fighting the military bureaucracy. "I thought it was a fun way to tell this story (via a streaming service). It's hard to tell this story as complex as it is, in a two-hour movie," said Clooney. Netizens noted that Catch-22 marks his return to the television screen 20 years after he left hit medical drama ER. They recalled that Clooney needed ER help himself last year during the shooting of Catch-22 in Italy. When a car hit the motorbike he was riding, he was flung into the air but escaped serious injuries. He has since said that Amal does not want him riding motorbikes anymore.