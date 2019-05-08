ADELE SINGS OF SELF-LOVE AT 31: Water Under The Bridge singer Adele is ready to make new waves. The songbird, who turned 31 on Sunday, posted: "This is 31. 30 tried me so hard, but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all." She recently split up with husband Simon Konecki, 45, a charity entrepreneur. They have a son, Angelo, born in 2012. "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay," she wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself." She threw a birthday party over the weekend with a Great Gatsby theme, wearing a feathered headdress, fringe dress and teased hair. Her birthday wishes for everyone? "Be kind to yourself, people, we're only human - go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity." But what fans want from her is not life advice, but a new album. Adele's last album, called 25, came out in 2015. "Bunch of... savages" she wrote in jest of her followers, adding that there will "be a drum n bass record to spite you". Adele is well-known for her introspective songs on life's vulnerabilities and setbacks. But at 31, she may just drum up a new beat.