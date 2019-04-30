JAY JUNIOR'S FIRST CONCERT: Are we seeing the birth of a new superstar?

Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, who held two concerts at the O2 Arena in London last weekend, posted on Instagram a video of his one-year-old son Romeo attending one of his concerts and rocking to the rhythm of his music.

Chou wrote: "First time watching daddy's concert. So happy that you had a lot of fun!"

He also posted two photos of himself (above) with Romeo and three-year-old daughter Hathaway at the O2 Arena and thanked the fans who went to his concerts.

He added: "And to the overseas students that came: when you are missing home, just listen to my music."

He probably did not expect his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, to reply under his post, "I request Listen To Mama", referring to a 2006 song by Chou. Quinlivan is currently involved in a movie project in the United States. Chou will be holding his next concert in Paris on Thursday.