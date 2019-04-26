FANCY FAN'S FACE MASK?: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's (above) rehabilitation seemed complete as she launched a water gel mask for her beauty brand, Fan Beauty, on Wednesday.

She is known to be a keen user of face masks and a poster on Fan Beauty's official Weibo account describes her as the founder of the brand.

There is also a video of her promoting the beauty product on the account as she announced that sales will kick off in Hong Kong today.

The 37-year-old star turned up on the red carpet of video-streaming company iQiyi's ninth anniversary gala in Beijing on Monday, making her first public appearance since her tax-evasion scandal broke in May last year.

She disappeared from public view for several months last year before resurfacing on social media in October and apologising for her indiscretion.

She was also ordered to pay more than 800 million yuan (S$162 million) in overdue taxes and fines.