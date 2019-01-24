A FITTING RESPONSE: Singer Bebe Rexha has given fashion designers a dressing down. The American pop star, who is up for Best New Artist at next month’s Grammys, posted online that she is struggling to find a dress for the ceremony, with designers calling her “too big”.

“I had my team hit (up) a lot of designers,” the 29-year-old said. “And a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f***ing dresses,” Rexha lashed out. “You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses.”

Celebrities, including singer Adam Lambert and model Tyra Banks, tweeted their support for Rexha, who said her “size 8 ass” will still be attending the Grammys gala on Feb 10.

The singer did not say which designers had turned her down, but her rant underscored the enduring challenge faced by women artists who cannot shimmy into samples, generally limited to runway model sizes 0 to 4.

A handful of designers have offered to come to her rescue. High-profile designer Christian Siriano, who has made a point of dressing curvier stars in the past, tweeted that “we have dressed @BebeRexha a few times and would love to do it again”.

And eveningwear specialist Elizabeth Kennedy said: “I’d love to make you a dress for the Grammys. I’m a size 8 too, and yes it is a beautiful size.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE