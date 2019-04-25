JUST BEING MUMMY: Jennifer Garner never considered herself as ''one of the pretty girls'' when she was growing up in West Virginia.

But she has since turned heads as an actress, businesswoman and children's advocate.

Her inspiring story has also earned the nod from People magazine to put her on the cover of its annual beautiful issue.

It chose the 47-year-old Alias star for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon A Farm and works as an ambassador for advocacy group Save The Children.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids, used to her down-to-earth ways, will ask: ''Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?''

''They just want me to look like mum,'' added Garner, who recently posted a makeup-free Instagram selfie to thank fans for wishing her well on her 47th birthday. ''I celebrated by making myself this lovely bead necklace,'' she wrote.