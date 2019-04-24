SPEARS' FANS DEMAND HER RELEASE: Is Britney Spears being kept against her will in a psychiatric facility?

Her fans seem to think so, with a group gathering outside City Hall in West Hollywood on Monday to call for her release.

The demonstrators, whose action was livestreamed on YouTube, took aim at her manager, shouting: "Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go."

They believe it was his decision to sign up Spears, 37, for a 30-day stay in the facility.

The singer reportedly entered the facility late last month after suffering from emotional distress over her father's ill health.

She cancelled her Las Vegas residency to take care of family matters.

On Sunday, she was photographed on a day-out from the facility with boyfriend Sam Asghari (both above), with fans shocked over her appearance.

"She looks like she's been through hell, not 'resting' in some luxury treatment centre like her team suggested," one fan wrote.