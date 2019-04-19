STAMPING OUT RUMOURS: Actress Salma Hayek is dousing talk that a mega donation by her husband to Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral was a ploy to get a tax break.

On Wednesday, Hayek, 52, defended husband Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive of fashion empire Kering, and her father-in-law Francois Pinault, who have pledged to give 100 million euros (S$153 million) to rebuild the cathedral after Monday's fire.

Posting a photo with the two men (left), she wrote: "Today, more than ever, I feel proud to be part of the Pinault family. Not only for their personal and heart-felt participation in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, but also because their contribution won't be claiming any tax deductions from the government."

The Daily Mail said activist groups have poured scorn over the haste of the rich and famous to come to the rescue of Notre-Dame, but show lukewarm efforts to uplift people's lives.