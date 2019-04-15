MADONNA INTRODUCES MYSTERIOUS MADAME X: Beautiful Stranger singer Madonna would like fans to meet Madame X.

Posting over the weekend, she wrote: "Madame X is a secret agent, travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places."

Was the 60-year-old singer talking about herself?

Madonna has supported causes from efforts to fight poverty to schemes to uplift the lives of children worldwide.

In the post, she gave further clues to X's identity. "

She is a cha cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint, a prostitute."

Fans have floated theories, speculating that the singer is likely hinting at a new song or album.

In March, Madonna also dropped a teaser, posting a photo of a gloved hand cutting an apple, with the cryptic caption saying: "A taste of things to come."