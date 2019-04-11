REAL-LIFE CINDERELLA: Camila Cabello posted a picture of Cinderella looking surprised.

But her fans are not astonished over the latest chapter in the Cuban-American singer's own Cinderella story. Cabello will get to try on the glass slipper when she takes on the lead role in a remake of Cinderella.

The multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will help write the film's songs. At the helm will be director Kay Cannon, who is no stranger to breaking the Hollywood mould with female-driven narratives. She wrote the popular Pitch Perfect franchise, which tells the story of female friendships.

Cabello, 22, who first gained recognition at 16 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, left in 2016 to pursue a solo career. She became a household name in August the following year with her hit song Havana. Unlike the sexy, energetic dynamo seen in her music videos, Cabello is like Cinderella - prim and proper - away from the spotlight.

As she once said: "I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever. "I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not."