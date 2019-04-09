STAR SURPRISE: Did you hire a wedding singer, late-night-show host Jimmy Kimmel asked.

He gatecrashed the wedding of a couple - whom he identified only as Jason and Kate in an online post - while he was doing a series of shows in Las Vegas.

The couple who work in the airforce were surprised, but did not mind that his crew filmed their happy event for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

When the lovebirds said they had not thought of engaging a singer, Kimmel said: "Thankfully, I know a local performer who has agreed to help you out."

In came Celine Dion, greeted by loud whoops of joy from the wedding guests, reported the Daily Mail.

The star, who has held a residency in Las Vegas for 16 years, serenaded the couple for their first dance with her hit 1996 ballad Because You Loved Me.

Dion, whose impromptu performance was broadcast in the show last Friday, has helped in matters of the heart before.

In 2017, personal trainer Nick Janevski, who proposed to his girlfriend during a meet and greet at a Dion show in Las Vegas, said: "It's kind of a blur, but she was very sweet. She said she wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband."

Dion's husband Rene Angelil died in 2016.