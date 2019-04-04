BRISTOL PALIN QUITS REALITY-TV SHOW: It appears that Bristol Palin (above with son Tripp, 10, and daughters Sailor, two, and Atlee, 19 months), is leaving her reality-TV career in the dust. The former two-time contestant on Dancing With The Stars and star on docuseries, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp, announced on Tuesday that she is leaving her current gig on Teen Mom OG after only one season.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me,” Palin, 28, captioned an Instagram post. “It took away my peace.”

The daughter of former United States vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin joined the show, a spin-off of MTV’s wildly successful 16 And Pregnant, at the age of 27 – a decade after giving birth to her first child, The Washington Post reported. The series showed how Bristol Palin has handled raising her three children and her marriage to now-ex-husband Dakota Meyer, but she has taken fault with the way she was depicted, according to The Washington Post.

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ..... my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her kids in an Instagram post on Dec 10. “I’m a pretty great mom... show up, and hustle every day to give my kids a pretty great life.”

Despite her negative feelings towards her experience on the show, Bristol Palin shared kind messages of her castmates. At the end of the announcement about her departure, she wrote that she has “love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavours!!”.