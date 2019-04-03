BABY BLUES FOR APRIL'S FOOL: Singer Justin Bieber posted an ultrasound image of a womb on Monday, triggering netizens to speculate that his wife was pregnant with their first child. The singer, 25, followed up with another photo that showed Hailey Baldwin, 22, whom he married recently, undergoing a medical examination in a room, with staff touching her stomach.

To convince people it was not a prank, he wrote in the caption: "If you thought it was April fools (sic)."

But when he posted a third photo - showing a puppy photoshopped into the ultrasound image - to confess he had actually given birth to a hoax, the backlash came swiftly.

Some netizens called him out for being tactless, noting that the journey to motherhood can be difficult for many women who struggle to conceive. One person wrote: "Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad."