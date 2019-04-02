PINK SLAMS TROLLS: Singer Pink saw red when some netizens questioned her parenting choices after she posted a family photo. In the photo taken with her two children playing with a pelican by a pool, two-year-old son Jameson does not wear diapers, exposing his genitals and sparking online talk over why the singer opted for him to be circumcised.

The American Academy of Paediatrics says the benefits of the procedure outweigh the risks, but does not recommend it to all males.

Some netizens also hit out at Pink over "sharenting" - documenting the lives of her children online, but without their permission. Her daughter, Willow, is six.

The backlash led to Pink, 39, venting her anger online, writing: "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there.

"Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision? Are you for real?"

Pink deleted the photo, reposting it with black scribble covering Jameson's genitals.