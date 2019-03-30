CAGEY ABOUT MARRIAGE: Maybe Nicolas Cage does not like to be caged up. How else to explain his decision to file for an annulment of his marriage to Erika Koike (both above) just four days after they got married, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Cage, 55, who married for the fourth time last Saturday, could have acted in drunken haste. According to the Daily Mail, a video has emerged of him applying for a marriage licence in Las Vegas. He can be heard muttering before shouting he "isn't doing it" and that "she is going to take all my money". Koike, 34, a make-up artist, tells him: "I am not asking you to do this". The two had been together since last April.

Cage was in the past married to actress Patricia Arquette, with rumours swirling that they separated nine months after they tied the knot in 1995. He married Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, but they filed for divorce just three months later. His marriage to waitress Alice Kim lasted the longest, from 2004 to 2016.