HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JJ: Mandopop singer JJ Lin celebrated his 38th birthday in Taiwan on Wednesday, and fellow Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun, who was also in Taipei for work, surprised him by going to his studio with a cake. She posted two photos of the celebration on social media with the caption, "Bro... SURPRISE! ! I wish you happiness every day, and forever young at 28 years old."

Lin replied to her post: "Thanks for the beautiful surprise!"

He also posted photos of his own birthday party on social media, thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and added that his wish is for music to make the world a better place for everyone.

He declared a meat-free day for himself, as he posted a photo of his meat-free dinner and invited fans to post theirs.

He also streamed his online birthday bash live on Wednesday evening, with S.H.E singer Selina Jen appearing as his special guest.