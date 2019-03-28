MAYBE SHE'S BORN WITH IT: Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has rebutted allegations that she has gone for cosmetic surgery after the questions were raised when she attended a music awards ceremony on Tuesday. Some netizens said that her expression was unnatural, while other netizens said she looked different compared with the past. However, there were also netizens who said they did not notice much differences, with some saying it could be due to the angles the photos were taken from. Wang's agency Daystar Music released a statement on her Weibo account yesterday, saying that the photos in question were taken intentionally from certain angles by unknown persons and the photos were suspected to be heavily doctored. Daystar added that it would take action against any malicious falsehood. It also released four photos of the singer at the event to dispel the rumours. Wang, 36, was known for her sweetie-pie image and sweet voice after launching albums such as Cyndi Loves You and Honey in the 2000s.