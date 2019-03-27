DRESSING UP, DRESSING DOWN: Maybe Jennifer Lopez was trying to teach her daughter Emme how to stretch the allowance given to her. So the singer took her to an H&M outlet in New York to stock up on affordable clothes.

But netizens noted that Lopez, 49, did not dress down herself. The Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag she took along cost US$100,000 (S$135,000).

She kept paparazzi snapping away, turning heads in a US$695 Vince belted wool coat, paired with US$490 Alexander McQueen platform sneakers and US$60 sunglasses from the Quay Australia capsule collection, which she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, recently released. She also wore the ring he gave her, which has been valued as high as US$5 million, according to some jewellers contacted by People magazine.

Emme, 11, her daughter with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, was spotted leaving the store, but without carrying her purchases. That task fell to Lopez's younger sister Lynda, which did not go down well with some netizens.