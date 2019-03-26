NOT A CLASS ACT: Netizens were not impressed when music mogul Dr Dre, 54, posted on Sunday that his daughter had earned admission to the top-rated University of Southern California (USC). In a thinly disguised jibe at other wealthy folk, including actresses Lori Loughlin, 54, and Felicity Huffman, 56, who were indicted recently over a college-admission scam, he wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time."

Dr Dre's post accompanied a photograph of him with his daughter, Truly Young, 18, holding an acceptance letter from the school. But some netizens noted that he had donated money to USC.

In 2013, the musician and producer Jimmy Iovine, 66, jointly gave US$70 million (S$95 million) to help set up an academy for arts, technology and the business of innovation.

While no one was saying that Truly's admission was linked to the donation, the implication was that the gift could have tipped the decision to favour her over another equally qualified applicant.

Dr Dre has deleted the Instagram post.