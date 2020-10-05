A SPECIAL DAY FOR A SPECIAL LADY: American singer Gwen Stefani turned 51 last Saturday, and her boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton, lost no time in expressing his love for her. Shelton, 44, took to social media that day and wrote: "It's a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could." His post also showed a photo (left) of them from their music video Happy Anywhere, where she is seen cosying up to him in a corn field.

Meanwhile, Stefani, lead vocalist of the band No Doubt, posted a black-and-white baby photo of herself on Instagram, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes.

Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on singing-competition show The Voice and went public with their relationship in November 2015 after rumours of them dating surfaced online.

Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, 36, from 2011 to 2015, while Stefani was married to English singer Gavin Rossdale, 54, for nearly 14 years until 2016.

Stefani and Shelton bought their first home together in California earlier this year, although she disclosed she had been spending time at his ranch in Oklahoma with her three sons with Rossdale during the pandemic.

The couple are preparing for the 19th season of The Voice with their fellow coaches, singers John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.