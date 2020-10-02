RARE SIGHTING: Hong Kong actress Athena Chu (above, right), 48, seldom posts photos of her husband and daughter (above, left) on social media. Her husband is former Beyond singer Paul Wong, 56, and they have a daughter Debbie, who will turn eight later this month.

However, on Wednesday, the actress posted several photos of her family when a Chinese reality show featuring her husband and daughter, Get Smart! Dad, started screening.

The show, which invites celebrity fathers to go on trips with their children, tests how well father and child connect when they encounter issues like bad weather or unfamiliar places.

The show was filmed in 2018, but its telecast was postponed after the Chinese government restricted shows featuring celebrities with their children.

In her post, Chu wrote in Chinese: "My baby girl said to me: 'I want to travel with mum.' I said: 'Mum can't go with you as she is filming a movie.'"

She continued: "But we can watch Get Smart! Dad as it is on air. Our family can meet one another through the TV screen."

Chu is currently working on a movie whose Chinese title translates into Rain On Banana Leaves. Known for her sexy image in the 1990s, she is famous for roles such as heroine Huang Rong in 1994's TVB remake of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Legend Of The Condor Heroes, and the fairy Zixia in the two-part movie A Chinese Odyssey (1995), starring Stephen Chow and Ng Man Tat.