HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HYUN BIN: South Korean leading man Hyun Bin turned 38 on Friday and his management agency posted his boyhood photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. They show the Crash Landing On You (2019) star as a child.

According to South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, the posts were captioned: "Happy Birthday Bin. Baby angel Tae-pyung, who's been stealing hearts since birth with his good looks, grew up into a handsome adult and became actor Hyun Bin, with whom all the living organisms in the entire universe have fallen in love." Hyun Bin's birth name is Kim Tae-pyung.

The management agency, Vast Entertainment, was set up in 2016 by Hyun, who got his break in dramas such as My Lovely Sam-soon (2005) and Secret Garden (2010).

Crash Landing On You was one of the highest-rated South Korean series in cable television history. Hyun will next appear in a film titled Bargaining.