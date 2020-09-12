UNFAZED BY CRITICISM: Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng appears undaunted by criticism that he is not a good fit for his role in Ann Hui's latest movie, which is adapted from a novel by Eileen Chang.

On Thursday night, he posted on social media photos of himself hiking with a group, as he wrote: "Cherish your yesterdays, dream your tomorrows and live your todays." He also added the quote: "If you are depressed, you are living in the past, if you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present."

Peng, 38, stars with Chinese actress Ma Sichun, 32, in Love After Love, which is directed by Hong Kong film-maker Hui and based on a novel by China-born American writer Chang.

The first trailer was released earlier this week, but viewers who have read Chang's story felt that Peng and Ma were not right for their roles.

The story revolves around the romance of Ge Weilong (Ma), who leaves Shanghai to study in Hong Kong and falls for playboy Qiao Qiqiao (Peng).

Viewers who have read the book said Peng is too well-built to play a weak man sponging off women, while Ma does not look like the petite character in the book.

Hui, who received a Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, defended the casting in a recent interview.

She said Peng and Ma are excellent actors and felt they would make a great couple in a romance film.