VIDEO BLOGGER NAS DAILY TO MOVE HERE: Seven months after he visited Singapore, popular video blogger Nas Daily is moving here. In an Instagram post yesterday, his girlfriend Alyne Tamir said she and the blogger (both above), whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, will be moving to the Republic in the future. They could stay for “two months or two years”.

In her post, she wrote: “Singapore is the hub of Asia, and arguably a major hub of the world.” It is why he is moving Nas Daily Company, now based in the United States, here.

Yesterday, Mr Yassin, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, posted an Instagram story featuring an article highlighting the most expensive cities for expatriates to live in, according to a survey released by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“Most expensive city: Singapore! (See you next month),” he wrote. In response to queries from The Straits Times over e-mail, he confirmed that he was coming.

He added that no arrangements have been made for his move, but the timing is to ensure “enough time to get the legalities out of the way”.

In an Instagram post yesterday afternoon, he attributed his move here to his belief that “this part of Asia might be the new America” and the “world’s best place... to live” and build up his company.

There is no fixed timeframe for his stay, he added.

The Harvard graduate, with more than 12 million followers on his Facebook channel, travelled the world for three years, documenting his experiences in one-minute videos.

Last year, he produced several videos on Singapore during a stopover in the Republic while applying for a visa to Indonesia.

His topics included Singapore’s waste management system (How Singapore Cleans) and the lives of ordinary Singaporeans (Crazy Poor Asians).

In one video, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, seen walking at Gardens by the Bay, said: “This is what we have been building in Singapore for 53 years and we’ll be building it for many more years to come.” The Prime Minister later shared the video on his Facebook page.