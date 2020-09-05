FUNNYMAN IN FAKE NEWS: Swindlers have been using fake celebrity news in get-rich-quick cryptocurrency scams. Just ask local comedian Mark Lee.

A website claimed recently that Lee, 51, had been hospitalised due to a gunshot wound in an attempted murder after an interview. He had supposedly said his top moneymaker was a "cryptocurrency auto-trading programme called Bitcoin Profit".

But there was at least one sign that something was amiss. The website claimed the interview was conducted by local television presenter "Wong" Youyi, though her surname is actually Lin.

On Wednesday night, Lee took to his official Facebook and Instagram accounts to refute the report.

Writing in English, he urged the public not to fall for such scams. "I didn't even know I was shot and hospitalised. Had made police report but they said nothing can be done as it is from Europe. Anyone know what can I do?"

He added in Chinese whether he should comfort himself that he is famous internationally.

According to a police advisory in May, such fake articles are paid online advertisements designed to entice victims to click on links in the article. By clicking on a link, readers will be brought to another website offering investments in financial products such as cryptocurrency.

Lee, who rose to fame in Channel 8 variety show Comedy Nite in the 1990s, is the latest local celebrity to be a victim of such fake news, after the likes of director Jack Neo, singer Stefanie Sun and actor Li Nanxing.