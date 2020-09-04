CINEMATIC LEGENDS CELEBRATED: British actress Tilda Swinton, who received a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, paid tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman on Wednesday.

Accepting her Golden Lion prize from jury president Cate Blanchett at the festival - which persevered despite the global pandemic - the 59-year-old actress delivered a rousing speech about the power of cinema.

She said: "We have everything we need. The magic carpet is flying still and ever shall be - the best possible personal protective equipment for the soul.

"Viva Venezia. Cinema, cinema, cinema. Wakanda forever. Nothing but love."

Boseman died on Friday last week at 43, after secretly battling colon cancer for four years.

Swinton is also part of the Marvel cinematic universe, having played The Ancient One in 2016's Doctor Strange.

Earlier in the week when she arrived at the festival, she made the "Wakanda Forever" salute, crossing her arms over her chest.

The actress, who also won an Oscar for her role as a ruthless corporate attorney in Michael Clayton (2007), has been to the Venice Film Festival for many films over the years, including American director duo Joel and Ethan Coen's Burn After Reading (2008) and Italian director Luca Guadagnino's I Am Love (2009).