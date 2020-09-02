AH BOY TO MAN - MAXI LIM IS NOW A DAD: Local actor Maxi Lim has begun his "reign" as a father.

The 33-year-old, who married influencer Lizy Teo in late March, announced the birth of their son last Saturday via an Instagram account the couple have set up for their child.

He wrote: "Hi everyone! I came out at 2.7kg earlier today. Drank some milk and slept. Pretty eventful I would say.

"Oh I think I can do pouty face and wink occasionally too. Would you wanna see?"

Lim, who is known for his role as "Wayang King" Aloysius Jin in director Jack Neo's Ah Boys To Men military-themed movies (2012 to 2017), posted a photo of Teo and the baby with a balloon which says: "Welcome to Earth, Baby Reign".

He was congratulated by actor Noah Yap, one of his co-stars.

Yap, who played the role of IP Man in the Ah Boys To Men movies, posted a photo of himself with Lim and the baby and wrote: "Reign Lim, remember my face. I'll always be known to u as the fun uncle. I nearly cried when I saw you as if you were my own kid... congrats."

Lim proposed to Teo in February, but the couple had to postpone their March wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They registered their marriage in a low-key ceremony on March 29, which was attended by his co-stars.

Lim announced in April that his wife was pregnant and disclosed in May that they were expecting a son.