BOLLYWOOD BABY ON THE WAY: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced on Thursday they are expecting their first child in January, reported Agence France-Presse.

Photos of Kohli and a pregnant Sharma were posted on their social media accounts.

"And then, we were three. Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

Sharma posted the same photo and caption on Instagram.

The pair married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 31, is one of the world's top batsmen and captain of India's national cricket team.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the hit romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (A Match Made By God, 2008).

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero and has also been working on content for streaming platforms as co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Films.