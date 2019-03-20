BARBIE HSU'S TEENAGE CRUSH: Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu disclosed in a recent interview with the Chinese edition of Cosmopolitan magazine that Japanese actor Takuya Kimura has been her idol since she was 14 years old. Hsu, 42, said when she was a student, she saved up her money so she could go on backpacking trips to Japan with her sister Dee Hsu, to buy merchandise linked to Kimura. She also started learning the Japanese language on her own because of him. She admired actress Lin Chi-ling for having acted with Kimura, 46, in the Japanese television series, Moon Lovers (2010), and hoped she would have the opportunity to meet the actor in person. She shared the post from Cosmopolitan on her Weibo account and was surprised when Kimura replied: "Big S-san, hope to have a chance to work with you in future." Barbie Hsu is also known by her nickname, Big S, while television host Dee Hsu is known as Little S. Barbie Hsu replied: "Kimura-san, I am so happy to receive your reply. Let's have a humorous performance if there is an opportunity."