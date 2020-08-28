CHILD STAR NO MORE: It was a day of reckoning for many who grew up on the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone (1990).

On Wednesday, Macaulay Culkin (above) - the former child star who was synonymous with the film - turned 40.

He tweeted: "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

Well aware that many still think of him as a child star, he added in another tweet: "It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job."

In the three decades since the film, Culkin has tried his hands at other pursuits. He became a musician, and is also the publisher of a satirical pop-culture website and podcast called Bunny Ears.

The wildly successful Home Alone - about a young boy whose parents accidentally leave him at home for the holiday season - spawned an entire franchise, including video games and a total of five films.

Culkin starred in the first two films as the protagonist, Kevin McCallister, and later reprised his role in a commercial titled Home Alone Again With The Google Assistant in 2018. He recreated famous scenes from the movie and the advertisement quickly went viral.