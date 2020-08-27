WELCOMING BABY N0. 2: Taiwanese actor Mike He (above) made a surprise announcement on Tuesday on social media about the arrival of his second child.

The 36-year-old star, who had kept his wife’s pregnancy under wraps, posted photos of his three-year-old daughter holding her new baby sister.

He wrote: “Daddy’s second lover from a previous life. Welcome to the world, daddy’s second princess.”

As the occasion coincided with Chinese Valentine’s Day, he wished his fans Happy Valentine’s Day and thanked the hospital staff at Dianthus MFM Clinic for taking good care of his wife and child.

Not much is known about He’s wife. He shocked the Taiwanese entertainment industry when he announced in 2017 that he was married, with a then four-month-old elder daughter born in the United States.

His wife’s identity is not known as she is not in the entertainment industry. He has kept a tight lid on news and photos of her.

He, who became famous in the early 2000s from Taiwanese idol dramas such as Love Contract (2004) and Devil Beside You (2005), has been focused on furthering his career in China in recent years.

